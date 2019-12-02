Shasta Nichole Schofield Burton, 38, of Afton, the Horse Creek community, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of Mosheim Church of God.
Mrs. Schofield was a Cub Scout leader for 15 years. She was very passionate about helping others and giving back to the community.
She never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face.
Mrs. Schofield was a wonderful mother, daughter, wife and friend.
The family expressed a special thanks to J. and Barbara Richards who seemed to be here at just the right moment, to Doak Elementry, Chuckey-Doak Middle and Chuckey-Doak High School. The support from the staff and students were amazing, also from Pack No. 93 Scout family, who she adored and loved working with.
Survivors include her husband: Bruce Burton; five children: Brandon (Brittany) Schofield, Caydon (Kayla) Black, Kent Black, Bryson Burton and Brayden Burton; two stepchildren: Cody (Sabrina) Collins and Shariena (Nick) McCoy, and their children; two grandchildren: Avah Grace and Addilynn; three brothers: Daniel (LaShanda) Schofield, Malachi (Stephanie) Wilkerson, Jeremiah (Keila) Schofield; her mother: Judy Gentry Bradley; stepmother: Rhonda Schofield; grandmother: Virginia Brown Gentry; her father-in-law: Grover Buddy Burton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father: Ronald Kent Schofield; her grandparents: Olen Gentry, and James and Nell Schofield; her great-grandmother: Elizabeth “Lizzie” Daniels; and her mother-in-law: Sue Burton of Somerset, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Mosheim Church of God. The Rev. Kenny Cook will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be J. Richards, Donald Johnson, Chris Jackson, Justin Wilhoit, David Smith and Tim Fann.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Henderson, Lester Black, Charles Burton and Troy Burton.