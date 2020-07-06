Shaun Gerald Silvers, 44, passed away Thursday at his home in the St. James community.
Born Aug. 18, 1975, Mr. Silvers grew up in the St. James community and was a 1994 graduate of South Greene High School.
He was a handyman in several areas and often used these skills to kindly help others when he could.
Survivors include his sweet daughter: Megan Silvers; his mother: Lisa Silvers; four brothers and one sister-in-law: Michael Silvers, Keith and Krissi Silvers, Charles Silvers and Patrick Silvers; one sister: Shannon Hayes; two uncles: William Silvers and Charles Pekich; two aunts: Glenda Jones and Charlotte Pekich; four special nieces and nephews: Duncan Hayes, Maisie Silvers, Annie Hayes and Colton Silvers; and several cousins who were often like siblings to him: William Silvers, Chasity Hensley, Brandy White, Belinda Campbell, Sarah Graham, Alex Penley and Bradley Silvers.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ronald “Cotton” Silvers; a sister: Valerie Silvers; his grandparents: Earnest and Pansy Silvers, and Charles and Mary Pekich; and two uncles: Larry Silvers and David Silvers.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends and family are invited to an informal visitation July 11 at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association: https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
