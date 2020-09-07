Shawn Evette Dabbs, 60, of Greeneville, crossed over into eternity Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was born April 13, 1960.
Evette was an active member of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church.
She was a selfless, loving and caring lady who always put others first.
She is survived by her son: Braun Dabbs; a grandson: Adjatay Dabbs; brothers: William “Bill” (Anissa) Dabbs, Todd (Kelley) Dabbs, and Nicky (April) Dabbs; an aunt: Jo Ann Gudger; several nieces, nephews and cousins; several special friends: Denise Walker, Tonya Gillespie, Morgan Johnson and John Anderson.
The family expressed a special thank you to Kelley Dabbs, who was her caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her father: Bobby Gene Dabbs; her mother: Martha Lee Dabbs; and a brother: Brennan Dabbs.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Mills Jr., Minister Robin Latham and the Rev. Vann Scott officiating. Masks are required.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.