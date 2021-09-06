Sheila Darlene Bible, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning.
She retired from Lear Corporation in Morristown.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Emily and Kevin Blow; grandchildren: Adalynn Grace and Madalynn Rose Blow; a brother: Stewart D. Bible; sisters: Sherry Smith and Sarah Cornwell; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Steve King.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jarrell and Ethel Bible; and one sister: Shelly Brummett.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Jim Bunch officiating.