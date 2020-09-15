Sheila Looney Cornwell, 58, of Greeneville, passed away early Sunday morning at her home.
She was an RN at Greeneville Community Hospital East (Laughlin Memorial Hospital) for 39 years.
Survivors include one son: Daniel Cornwell; her boyfriend: Billy Morgan; one brother: Jim Looney; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Kathy and Johnny Wilhoit, and Valerie Richesin; three nieces: Carolyn McAmis, Crystal Webster and Michaela Richesin; three nephews: Jimmy Looney, Jessie Looney and Derrick Southerland; two uncles: Joe and David Fann; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William “Boss” and Zollie Looney; and two brothers: Phillip Looney and Paul Looney.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. Those attending are asked to please wear face mask.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in River Hill Cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Southerland, Spencer McCamey, Kevin McAmis, Jared Webster, Johnny Wilhoit and Daril Davis.