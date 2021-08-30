BLOUNTVILLE — Shelby Avadeen Cox, 84, passed away unexpectedly Friday at her home.
Shelby was raised in Oak Glen community near Chimney Top Mountain.
She attended Fall Branch School and Sullivan West High. She also attended nursing school at Holston Valley.
Shelby worked at Rental Uniform in Kingsport and retired from Brookside Medical in Kingsport where she was a billing clerk.
Shelby was faithful to her church, Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, as long as her health allowed and then watched several different church services through her Facebook account.
She was an avid user of Facebook and kept up with her large family this way.
Shelby was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Cletis Milburn Cox, who passed away in 2018; her parents: James and Oliva Baxter; four sisters; Elsa, Joyce, Dade and Sherry; a brother: Rex; and a grandson: Seth Carr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother: Chad (Carla); daughter: Rinda (Wyatt) Carr; sons: the Rev. Tony (Jennifer) Cox and Curtis Cox; 10 grandchildren; Chris Wilson, Tabitha (Tim) Shipley, Marinda Dykes, Mandy Carr, Brandi Cox, Thomas Cox, Megan (Justin) Snapp, Matt (Taylor) Cox, Caitlyn Holt and Chris Holt. She had 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75, Blountville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside committal service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Gethsemane within East Tennessee Cemetery for family and extended family with Pastor John Buchanan officiating. The family has asked that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines in honor of Shelby Cox.
Pallbearers will be the Rev. Tony Cox, Chase Chafin, Matt Cox, Brandi Cox, Megan Snapp and Wyatt Carr.