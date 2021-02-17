MORRISTOWN — The Davis family is greatly saddened by the loss of Shelby Jean Davis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, her loving presence will be greatly missed.
Shelby passed away Saturday at age 83.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years: Charles Davis Sr.; and her mother: Marguerite King.
She leaves behind a host of loved ones, her children: Chuck (Angie) Davis and Gary (Elaine) Davis; her grandchildren: Justin Davis, Courtney Davis and T.R. Johnson, and Megan (Josh) Gillespie; her siblings: Eugene Hankins and Sandra McNabb; and one great-grandson: Easton Gillespie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home