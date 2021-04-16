Shelby “Jean” Hensley, 78, of the Asheville Highway, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include two children: Tammy Bower and her husband, Duane, and Christopher Dean Thompson; three grandchildren: Christian Lee Thompson and Matthew Pillar, Kayla Bower and Jesse Bower; two great-grandchildren: Brantley Pillar and Kyley Pierce; and one nephew and his wife: Chad and Elaine Smith.
She was a daughter of the late Luther M. and Dollie Marshall Hensley and was preceded in death by two brothers: Roger Hensley and Sonny Hensley; and three sisters: Wanda Smith, Shirley Hensley, and Betty Gunter.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at River Hill Cemetery. At her request there will be no visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.