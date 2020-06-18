Shelia Renee Smith, 52, of Housley Avenue, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a housewife.
Shelia was of the Baptist faith.
Shelia loved her furry babies and grandbabies, who said she was the world’s best grandmother.
She is survived by her husband: Lloyd of the home; a daughter: Felicia Smith; and a son: Brian Dean Smith, both of Greeneville; a grandson: Trenton Lee Smith of Mosheim; a granddaughter: Kierstin Smith; a grandson: Kingstin Smith of Greeneville; her mother and stepfather: Bessie Derrick and Doyle of Church Hill; sisters and brothers-in-law: Tammy and Scott Johnson of Surgoinsville, and Janice and Joe Hunt of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shelia was preceded in death by her father: James Trent; and a brother: James Anthony Trent.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Bob Simpson and the Rev. Rick Bowser officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton. Family and friends are asked to meet at noon at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.