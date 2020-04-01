Shelly Dee (Stillwell) Franklin, 57, of Parrottsville, passed away Monday at her home.
“Because of the tender mercy of God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from on high to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace” Luke 1:78-79
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burke and Bertie Stillwell.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Terry Franklin; daughters and their spouses: Lydia (Wesley) Couch and Paige (Crystal) Franklin; grandchildren that she always said made her life worth living: Lucas and Reid Couch; a brother: Jeffrey Scott Stillwell; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Jenny Franklin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Doug and Darlene Franklin, Mark and Nicole Franklin and Tammy and Gary Lister; a nephew: Matthew Franklin; niece: Madison Franklin; an aunt: Ruby Husta of New Jersey; many cousins including Van and Frances Ford, and llaGrace Norris; and special friends: Laune and Becky Jones, Eric “Bubba” and Denise Rader, Rhonda “Norton” Ochletree, Tessa Woods, Karen Moncier, Paul and Trish Bible, Mike and Schery Collins, and too many more to attempt to name.
Shelly was proud of her career as an Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in many nursing facilities throughout her career. She continued nursing as long as her health permitted. She met many good friends while nursing that she still talked to and thought of as family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on the funeral home website at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shelly’s name to the COPD Foundation at www.COPDFoundation.org/donate.
