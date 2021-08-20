UNICOI — Shelly Marlene Bible Brummett, 59, of Unicoi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday.
She is a daughter of the late Jarrell and Ethel Dukes Bible.
Shelly was a native of Morristown and lived in Mosheim before moving to Unicoi 10-years ago.
Shelly was a member of Canah Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
She was a hardworking and dedicated homemaker.
Shelly enjoyed gardening, tending her flowers and cooking for family and friends with her husband. She adored her grandchildren and family.
Survivors include her husband of nineteen years: Jimmy Brummett; one son: Jason (Jodie) Leffew of Morristown; three daughters: Rachel (Jeffery) Kuykendall of Morristown, Jenny Brummett of Hampton and Amanda Mills-Whitson (Justin) of Gray; six grandchildren: Jakob Mills, Mason and Ellie Kuykendall, Jay and Kaylee Leffew, and Brigid, Kenllee and Gemma Whitson; one brother: Stewart Bible of Knoxville; one sister: Shelia Bible of Greeneville; an uncle and aunt: Ronnie and Janice Lou Dukes; special friends: Carol Bowman and Teresa Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Canah Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Simmons will officiate at the 5 p.m. funeral service at the church.
Condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Brummett family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
