MARS HILL, NC — Sherman Lee Shelton, 84, Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday.
He is a native of Madison County and a son of the late Frank and Emmie Hensley Shelton.
Sherman retired from JP Stevens and Stanley after more than 25 years of employment.
He was a member of Houston Memorial Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Louise Lloyd Shelton; a sister: Lola Riddle; an infant brother: Samuel; and brothers: Hoy and Dewey Shelton.
Sherman is survived by his wife: Betty Gunter Shelton; daughters: Connie Shelton Smith and Lisa (Buddy) Masters; sisters: Margaret Brown, Estie Branham and Gay Talton; brothers: Steve and Ray Shelton; grandchildren: McKayla Smith, and Kayla and Samantha Masters; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Ivy Ridge Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.