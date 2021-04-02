Sherri Kay Trentham, 52, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Sherri was a U.S. Army Service Member.
She was an employee of Forward Air as a Collection/Financial Analysist and was member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 31 years: Dennis V. Trentham; a daughter and son-in-law: Makayla L. and Brandon R. Reeves; a son: Caleb R. Trentham; her mother: Karen Duva; her stepmother: Cynthia L. Foley; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Marc E. and Jennifer Foley, and Jason M. Bowen; a sister: Morgan R. Mahan; and her mother-in-law: Hazel Lavonda Trentham.
She was preceded in death by her father: James M. Foley; and her father-in-law: Denver Lee Trentham.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Brad Higgins officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.