Sherry Ann Wills, 76, of Afton, the Walkertown community, passed away Monday morning at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a retired private duty nurse.
She was an active member of Walkertown Bible Fellowship as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her mother: Edith Hale; one son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Shelia Swatzell; one daughter: Patricia Wilkerson; three grandchildren: Joshua Wilkerson, Andrew Wilkerson and Rachel Swatzell; three great-grandchildren: Mystica Blagg, Braydon Blagg and Isiah Morgan; stepchildren: Robin Wills, Hope Johnson and Jama Anderson; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Mary Ramirez.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ray Wills; a daughter: Rebecca Williams; granddaughters: Heather Childress and Melissa Williams; a stepson: Matt Wills; her father: Dick McQueen; her stepfather: Ivan Hale; and three brothers: Pat McQueen, Ronnie McQueen and Kenny McQueen.
A memorial service will be Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in Walkertown Bible Fellowship Church with Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation arrangements.