Sherry D. Owens, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her residence.
She was retired from H R Associates of Greenville, South Carolina, with Greenville Health System.
She was of the Church of God Faith.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Arthur and Kimberly Hicks Jr., of Thorndale, Pennsylvania ; two stepdaughters: Skylar and Roslyn; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Chris Yarbrough, of Old Fort, North Carolina, and Susie and James Riddle Sr., of West Pelzer, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and her fiancé: Larry Lussier, of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde F. and Margie McCoy Rogers; and two brothers: Franky Rogers and Bobby Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pelzer, South Carolina.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Tumkur and his staff, and Dr. Woods and his staff.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.