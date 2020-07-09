Sherry Foulks, 41, of Whitesburg, passed away Monday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband: Gary Foulks; a son: Brian Stills; a brother: Chris Stills and his fiancée, Chasidy Morrow; nieces: Kortni Stills and her fiance, Cordero Church, and Wynter and Caleb Randolph; a nephew: Cayden Stills; three great-nephews; her mother-in-law: Barbara Foulks; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Rebecca and Stacy Dearing; uncles and aunts: including a special uncle, Eddie Stills, whom she loved as a father, and Imogene; special aunts: Fayett Willett, Clara and Harold Nease, and William and Judy Willett; several cousins whom she loved; a special and dearest friend whom she loved as a sister: Kristy Deyton; and her friend’s daughters: Deanna and Daphanie.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Howard and Diane Stills; a brother: Lynn Chandler; her grandparents; Howard (Hoover) and Mary Stills, Troy and Edith Willett, and J.C. and Ruby Ragon; a special uncle: Rex Willett; and her father-in-law: Donald Foulks.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.