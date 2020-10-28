“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me the Crown of Righteousness.” 2nd Timothy 4: 7-8
Sherry Lynn Hester, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City from Covid-19 complications. She is now with her Heavenly Father and free from hardships, suffering and pain.
Sherry was born May 29, 1956, in Bemidji, MN, and also lived in Superior, Wisconsin, prior to moving to Greeneville.
She was preceded death by her father: Clifton Leon Hester; her brother: Jerry Leon Hester; her grandparents from Drumright, Oklahoma: William “Bill” and Hazel Hester and Bert and Mary Rogers.
She is survived by her mother: Wanda Hester; and her sister: Terry Lashley, both from Knoxville. Sherry is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws in Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
All through her life, Sherry experienced and endured many adversities which she quickly forgot when she was with her beloved Mother. Sherry loved all types of pets, especially dogs and cats, listening to country music, her sister’s chocolate cake, and long rides in the car.
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge.
The family expressed a thanks all of the support and care provided by East Tennessee Homes and the Johnson City Medical Center Staff.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
