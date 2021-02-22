Sherry Thorne Montgomery, 74, of the Mosheim community, passed away Tuesday after an extended illness.
She was born Sept. 15, 1946 in Monroe, Louisiana.
Sherry graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1964.
She was a lifetime Homemaker that enjoyed crafts, interior decorating and most of all baking cakes.
Sherry was a Baptist and attended Brown Springs Baptist Church prior to her declining health.
Sherry was married Dec. 21, 1963 to her first husband and love of her life, Gerald Thorne.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Thera and Aubrey Fitzgerald.
She is survived by one brother: Terry Fitzgerald; one sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Junior Snipes; two sons and two daughter-in-laws: Gerald and Tina Thorne, and Michael Todd and Candida Thorne of Knoxville, Illinois; grandchildren: Jessica Allan, Cole Thorne, Brooklyn Sanchez, Hannah Thorne, Sam Mcdaniels, Noah Thorne, Hunter Thorne and Zoe Tweed; and six great-grandchildren.
The family expressed a thanks to Lifecare of Gray and Carolyn Thompson for the excellent care that they provided during a difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.