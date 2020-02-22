Shirley A. Sauceman, 81, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in New Market but had spent most of her life in Greeneville.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
She was a baby sitter and a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons: Terry Sauceman and Garry Sauceman, both of Greeneville, and Larry Sauceman of Russellville; one daughter: Brenda Justice; and one daughter-in-law: Sabella Bowers Sauceman. She is also survived by grandchildren: Brian and Mary Ann Justice, Rodney and Barbara Justice, Briley Sauceman, Ty Sauceman, Caroline Sauceman and Emma Sauceman; great-grandchildren: Spencer Justice, Derrick Justice and Abby Hodges; a brother: Bobby and Wima Rhodes of Jefferson City; two sisters: Mary Jo and Wayne Whitt of New Market, and Judy and Sherman Brady of Morristown; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Phillip Manuel.
She was a daughter of the late Eullis and Margaret Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Sauceman; and one son: Jerry Dale Sauceman.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ellis officiating.
The graveside will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Whittenburg Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
