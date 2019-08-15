MORRISTOWN — Shirley Arnott Mathes, of Mohawk, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday while surrounded by her loving family.
She was saved at an early age and was a longtime member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
She retired from Numark Inc. in Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years: Bobby Gene Mathes Sr.; a son: James Logan Mathes; and her parents: Sam and Maude Arnott, of Mohawk.
She is survived by her children: Marsha (Jerry) Sexton, Bobby (Kasandra) Mathes, Michelle (Chris) Wilhoit and Melanie (Brad) Shultz; grandchildren: Terri (Larry) Muhlstadt, Matthew (Jill) Sexton, Logan (Stacie) Mathes, Kaci (Brad) Setsor, Luke Wilhoit, Daniel Wilhoit, Rebecca Wilhoit, Rachael Wilhoit, Madison Shultz and Mitchell Shultz; sisters: Bessie Arnott Lowery and Jackie Arnott Cox; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a special friend and caregiver: Holly Park.
Pallbearers will be Logan Mathes, Luke Wilhoit, Daniel Wilhoit, Mitchell Shultz, Matt Sexton and Brad Setsor.
Visitation will be at Sunrise Baptist Church Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Officiating will be the Rev. Jerry Sexton.
Burial will be at Phillipi Baptist Church Cemetery Friday at 11 a.m.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.