Shirley F. Lamb, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home after a three-year battle with cancer.
She retired from Parker Hannifin. She was a wonderful mother to her daughter and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family expressed a thank you to everyone that supported Shirley during her battle with cancer. Special thanks goes to the staff of the Cancer Center in Knoxville and Amedisys Hospice. Shirley was a strong fighter.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Jeff Tweed; three grandchildren: Brandon and Megan Tweed, Justin and Jessica Tweed, and Nikeshia and Michael Casey; four great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Summer, Savannah and Landon; one brother: Ralph Jones; one sister and brother-in-law: Fredia and Rodger Morelock; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Selma Jones; a brother: Terry Jones; and a sister-in-law: Geraldine Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tracey Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Tweed, Justin Tweed, Trenton Tweed, Eric Broyles, Kase Broyles and Spencer Goddard.