JONESBOROUGH — Shirley Fay Wilhoit, 85, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Wilhoit was born in Limestone and was a daughter of the late Eugene and Lena Rustin Tweed. She was also preceded in death by her husband: C.L. Wilhoit; and siblings: Wanda Tweed, Iris Patterson, Ina Henry, Dennis Tweed, Raymond “R.L.” Tweed, Pearl Nichols, Thelma Waddle and Verta Lee Mongold.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir.
Mrs. Wilhoit was a homemaker and had worked at Chuckey Elementary School in the cafeteria and as substitute teacher in Greene County.
Survivors include three children: Pam Wilhoit, Eddie (Vickie) Wilhoit and Jeff Wilhoit; two sisters: Betty Head and Patsy Davis; and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Herman United Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robby Waddle, Toby Waddle, Tristan Matthews, Braydon Wilhoit, Shane Lester and Daniel Matthews.
Condolences may be sent to the Wilhoit family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.