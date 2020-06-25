Shirley Faye Church, 82, of Greeneville, formerly of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Church was of the Baptist faith.
Shirley is survived by a sister-in-law: Linda Lane; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Henry and Callie Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joe W. Church; an infant sister: Bonnie Kate Lane; sisters: Phyllis Johnson, Christine Thompson Bales; and three brothers: George Lane, Hal Lane and Herbert Lane.
There will be no formal services or visitation.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.