Shirley Gass-Miller, 82, of Fall Branch, passed away Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Shirley is survived by her husband of three years: Emory Miller; children: Bobby Gass, Ricky and Marlene Miller, Donline Hensley, Lesia and Orville Cutshall, Gregg and Kathy Miller, and Emory Miller Jr. and fiancée, Alexis Siegler; grandchildren: Chris and Reisla Gass, Beth and Brian Malone, and Sarah Gass, several other grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Matthew and Reagan Malone, and Olivia Gass; one special niece and nephew: Patty Ezell and Dwayne Barker; a brother and sister-in-law: Harold and Sally Kirkpatrick; a daughter-in-law: Patricia Gass; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents: Harvey and Martha Kirkpatrick; her son: David Gass; and several brother and sisters.
Shirley retired from Weavex.
She was a member of Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church.
Shirley loved to cook and was an excellent example of a Christian lady.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Preston Patrick and the Rev. Ellis Roberts officiating..
The interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Miller, Canaan Addison, Emory Miller Jr., Brian Malone, Rufus Qualls and Jerrod Kirkpatrick.
The family expressed a thank you to the COIVD unit at Holston Valley Medical Center.
