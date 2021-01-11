Shirley Greene Stephenson passed to her heavenly home on Saturday.
Shirley was the last surviving sibling of the late Oscar and Carrie Tilson Greene. All that knew her knew she loved her family, friends, church and doing for others. She was known for her cooking and many were the recipients of a home baked dessert or a favorite dish. Her love of doing for others had a direct influence on her chosen work.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after a successful career of 47 years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her services to the facility until its closure.
She was a life time member of Mt Hebron United Methodist Church. Through the years, she served God and her church as pianist, choir member, Women’s ministry and on various committees.
She was a member of the Glendale Community Club and actively participated in this organization.
Shirley enjoyed sports and particularly enjoyed the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Tennessee Volunteers basketball teams.
She is survived by a daughter: Keema Stephenson of Greeneville; two sons and daughter-in-law: Kipp Stephenson of Johnson City and Mike (Glenda) Stephenson of Chatsworth, Georgia; special grandchildren: Hannah (Paul) Farrior of Effingham, South Carolina, Riley Thomas Stephenson of Johnson City, Melodi (Ian) Tankersley of Chatsworth and Ben (Sara) Stephenson of Snellville, Georgia; great-grandchildren: Miller and Maggie Farrior, Ella Kate, Claire, and Lincoln Tankersley, and Laney, Emmaline and Amelia Stephenson; sisters-in-laws: Bernice Goodson and Jayne Stephenson; several nieces and nephews that were all special and loved dearly by her; and special caregivers: Brenda Sharpe, Aileen Solomon and Patsy Stanton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years: J.N. Stephenson; a sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn (Ernest) Campbell; three brothers and sister-in laws: Richard (Colleen) Greene, Brumley (Jane) Greene, Klon (Frances) Greene; two half-brothers: Burl and Howard Greene; brothers-in-law: Temple Stephenson, Phillip Stephenson, Donald Stephenson, Penny Goodson and Avery Cantrell; and sisters-in-law: Shirley Cantrell and Bertha Stephenson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. It is requested that those attending the visitation or funeral please wear a mask.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church with the Rev Tammy Greene and the Rev Donald Swift officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Riley Stephenson, Richard Greene II, Daniel Greene, Dustin Click, Corey Click and Dean Cleghorn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Campbell, Phil Stephenson and Charles Click.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Church, c/o of Elizabeth Tweed, 91 Goddard Dr., Greeneville, TN 37745; or the Mt. Hebron Cemetery Fund, c/o Katrena Broyles, 40 Norma Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.