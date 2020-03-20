Shirley I. Jones, 78, of Mosheim, passed away Wednesday afternoon at her home.
She retired from Magnavox and Huf. After her retirement, she worked at the Mosheim Town Hall Senior Center.
Shirley was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church and its mother church, Big Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Gail and Donny Carter, and Gaye and Eddie Whitehead; five grandchildren: Justin and Ashlea Baskette, Stacey and Josh Kesterson, Ashley and John McClellan, Daniel and Autumn Whitehead, and Brooke Whitehead; five great-grandchildren: Madison Kesterson, Jacey Kesterson, Aubrea Baskette, Will Baskette and Ansley Whitehead; two stepgreat-grandchildren: Sage and Zoe Kesterson; one sister: Juanita Warwick of Knoxville; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and a special friend and caregiver: Una Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Jones; a son-in-law: Eddie Baskette; her parents: Estel and Flora Belle Ashley Douthat; three brothers; and five sisters.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Donnie Bible will officiate.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends from Mosheim Town Hall and the Senior Center.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.