Shirley Jane Johnson Hensley, 67, of the Kelley Gap community, died Saturday at her home.
She was a lifetime citizen of Greene County. She attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church and New Jerusalem Church. She retired from Five Rivers after over 30 years of service.
Survivors include her husband: Billy Lyle Hensley; a daughter and son-in-law: Sheena and John Boyd; two granddaughters: Lexi Gail and Layla Boyd; two sisters: Amanda Quillen and Bobby Greer, and Diana and Wayne Shelton; three brothers: Arnold Johnson and fiancée Lisa Willis, Harold and Lisa Johnson, and Donald and Debbie Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and her special caregivers from Amedysis Hospice.
Mrs. Hensley is preceded in death by her son: Timothy L. Hensley; her parents: Pete and Sylvia Darnell Johnson; and two brothers: Wayne Johnson and Dale Johnson.
The Hensley family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Harris Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rex Ferguson, Stanley Quillen, Eric Johnson, Robert Johnson, Sheldon Johnson, Shayan Johnson and Richard Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Ricker, Lowell Gosnell and Lynn Jones.