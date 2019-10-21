SHIRLEY JEAN SOUTHERLAND

Shirley Jean Southerland, 67, of Telford, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Monday at her home.

She retired from welding.

Mrs. Southerland attended People’s Tabernacle.

Survivors include one daughter: Jeannie Southerland and Michael Cleek; two sons: Marvin Southerland, and Jerry Southerland and Dee Dee Feezell; a daughter-in-law: Alicia Miller Southerland; grandchildren: Kaylee Southerland, Cameron Southerland, Allyson Southerland, Connor Southerland, Jackson Southerland and Caleb Hogan; one great-grandson: Cayden Hogan; sisters and brothers: Mary Lou Brooks, Margaret Greer, Navada Shelton, Thomas Hensley, Vernie and Charlie Haire, Tom and Janice Shelton, Linda and Lawrence Franklin, and Larry and Patricia Shelton; several nieces and nephews; and several special children that she was “mamaw” to.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Sylvia Shelton; special friend: Clyde Smith; and several sisters, brothers, and brothers-in-law.

Memorial services will be Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at People’s Tabernacle. The Rev. Jeff Casteel will officiate.

Arrangements by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

