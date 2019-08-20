MARSHALL, N.C.– Shirley Jean Thomas, 75, of Greeneville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Sunday.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Shirley was born July 20, 1944, in Marshall to the late Henry and Lura Franklin Cantrell.
She attended Houston Memorial Church of God and sang with the Gunter Family for 10 years, traveling from church to church. She didn’t regret a mile that she traveled for the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers: Clonia and Buck Cantrell, of Marshall; sisters: Annie Tweed and Dicey Cantrell, of Marshall, and Pansey Key and Ruby Hughes, of Cleveland, Tennessee; and a special friend: Ann Gunter.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years: Hilliard Thomas; son: Hilliard Jerry (Cathy) Thomas; daughter: Kathy Jean Thomas (Tommy) Gosnell; grandchildren: Ashely Dawn (Dylan) Miller and Thomas “Tommy” Russell (Bree) Gosnell IV; great-grandchild, Phoenixx Serenity Pressley; a sister: Patricia Cutshall, of Alexander, North Carolina; brothers: George (Iva) Cantrell and Dennis Cantrell, of Greeneville, Tennessee, and Titus (Anna Mae) Cantrell, of Marshall; a special niece: Linda Ellis; special friends: Junior Gunter; and several other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Madison Funeral Services. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Madison Funeral Chapel with Pastor Eddie Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Church of God Cemetery.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, Alice Pinyan, Amedisys Hospice, Amber Wilhoit and Tammy Ambrose.
