CHURCH HILL – Shirley Joann Short, born Jan. 5, 1942, passed away Monday. Thank you, Lord, for holding me and carrying me all these years.
She was a daughter of Lester and Mary Sellers Dykes; granddaughter of Carson and Roxie Jones Dykes; a stepgrandmother: Lurlie Jones Dykes, and Lowery and Pearl MacinTurff Sellers; and her husband: Audley Short, all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons: Bryan (Cristina) Short, Eddie (Linda) Short, Joey Short and Jerome (Crystal) Short; a daughter: Darlene (Doug) Franklin; grandchildren: Matthew Franklin, B.J. Short, Jalen Short, Zeke Short, Odessa Short, Chelsi Brightside and Griffin Short; great-grandchildren: Scarlet Short, Jayden Mitchell and Cayden Mitchell; brothers: Larry and Pat Dykes, and Charles Dykes; sisters: Sue Durham and Phyllis Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.
Joann’s wishes were not to have a service.
The family expressed a special thank you to Caris Healthcare for the loving care they provided to her.
Online messages for the Short family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com or call us at 423-357-4113.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Short family.