Shirley K. Jones, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Brookdale Senior Living after a brief illness.
She retired after 39 years of service from First Tennessee Bank.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Romeo United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Kelley and Angie Jones of Hainesport, New Jersey; one daughter and son-in-law: Kristen and John Ottinger of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Adyson Ripley and Trever Ottinger, both of Greeneville, and Cerys Jones of Hainesport; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Pam Richards of Limestone; two nephews: Tanner Shaw and Shannon Richards; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a very special friend: Gail Laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cora Richards.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Ball Cemetery in Hawkins County. The Rev. Doug Jennings will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Brotherton, Kenton Brotherton, Scott Jones, David Jones, Tanner Shaw, John Ottinger and Trever Ottinger.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Caris Hospice.