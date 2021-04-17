Shirley Kate Solomon Kindice, 83, of Cibolo, Texas, passed away Monday.
Shirley was an administrative assistant at Duke University in the Navy ROTC.
Mrs. Kindice was a member of First Church of God.
She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandsons. She also supported her local arts and theater, as well enjoyed card games with friends, gardening and reading. She was a world traveler with a beautiful heart and adventurous spirit.
She is survived by her daughter: Kristine Kindice; and grandsons: Jack and Thomas Gaffney.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.