Shirley Louise Lowry of Greeneville: age 83 went home to her Lord and Savior after a brief illness Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East. Shirley was loved by all who knew her. She had many special friends. She was a member of Cedar Hill Cumberland Pres. Church for many many years. She taught Sunday School. She was a lay person and deacon. She loved her womans club. Glenwood F.C.E. club and and was a member of Presbyterian womens group where she won many awards.
She is survived by: Nephews and Nieces: John and Sharon Collins: Willie and Shirley Collins of Smyrna, Tn. Special nephew: Jimmy Carter and Susan whom she thought of as a daughter: Libby and Ed Vereecke: Mary and Dean Miller: Anita Thompson and Janet Carter of Morristown, and many great nephews and Nieces. A special great great nephew who she baby sit: Jordan Gardner. A special friend and caregiver. Beth Foster and daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby G. Lowry: her only child Debbie Lynn Lowry: parents H.B. and Essie Carter: Brother Luther B. Carter: sisters and brother–in-law Margaret and John Collins: Mildred and Gene Autry: 3 infant sisters: 3 Nieces Alma, Betty and Barbara Autry.
Graveside Services: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Carter Station at Albany Cemetery. Rev. Andy Eppard and Cliff Fluharty will officiate. Family and Friends will be pallbearers.
Family will meet at 1 at the funeral to go in procession.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.