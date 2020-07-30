Shirley Mae Mease, 69, went to be with the Lord Monday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was preceded in death by her grandson: Joshua Mease; parents: Maynard and Hazel Ottinger; and sister: Wanda Holt.
Survivors include her husband: Noah Mease of Parrottsville; sons: Jeffery (Donna) Mease and Dwight (Julie) Mease; and grandchildren: Jessica Mease and Samuel Mease, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Killion and Lilly Lawson; sisters: Marjorie (Leeroy) Hill and Barbara (Tim) Shelton; brothers: J.L. (Mary) Ottinger, Bill Ottinger and Lonnie (Judy) Ottinger; and additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Junior Loveday officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.