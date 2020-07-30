SHIRLEY MAE MEASE

SHIRLEY MAE MEASE

Shirley Mae Mease, 69, went to be with the Lord Monday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was preceded in death by her grandson: Joshua Mease; parents: Maynard and Hazel Ottinger; and sister: Wanda Holt.

Survivors include her husband: Noah Mease of Parrottsville; sons: Jeffery (Donna) Mease and Dwight (Julie) Mease; and grandchildren: Jessica Mease and Samuel Mease, all of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Killion and Lilly Lawson; sisters: Marjorie (Leeroy) Hill and Barbara (Tim) Shelton; brothers: J.L. (Mary) Ottinger, Bill Ottinger and Lonnie (Judy) Ottinger; and additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Junior Loveday officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the graveside service.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Recommended for you