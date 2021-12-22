Shirley Morrison Rodgers, 86, of Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at her daughters home.
She was a lifetime member of Union Temple United Methodist Church.
She was a member of Greene County Retired Teachers Association and past president of Laughlin Hospital Volunteers. She taught for more than 30 years at Greeneville Middle School.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Beverly and Mike Looney, and Jamie L. Rodgers; grandchildren: Bryon and Rachael Looney, Christopher Breeden and Cameron Breeden; two great-granddaughters: Jolene and Jessie Ann Looney; a brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Linda Morrison; a sister-in-law: Frances Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James W. Rodgers; and her parents: Charlie R. and Ethel Mae Morrison.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday in Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with her nephew, Kevin Morrison, and the Rev. Craig Zirkle officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Temple Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the Union Temple Cemetery Fund, c/o Ruth Dinwiddie, 440 Walkertown Road, Afton, TN 37616.