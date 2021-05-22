Shirley Murray, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was of the Baptist faith and was baptized by her son, the Rev. Chris Murray. She was willing to help anyone who needed help. She was an avid reader of everything she found, including all of Karen Kingsbury’s Christian fiction books.
She worked at different stores and other places before going to work at Plus Mark, Inc. where she worked for 40 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband of 46 years: Max Murray; one son: the Rev. Chris Murray and his wife, Amy; two stepdaughters: Regina Kerr and husband, Dave, of Sevierville, and Shelia Murray and Charles McAbee; two grandsons: Andrew and Caleb Murray of Columbia, South Carolina; stepgranddaughters: Brandi McFarland, Jennifer Fann, Kristie Ward and Sybil Ward; a sister: Rena Shultz; a brother: Edgar Davis of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a sisters-in-law: Joann Ward and Wanda Graham; and brothers-in-law: James Hughes and Eugene Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Juanita Davis; two brothers: J.P. and Shelby Davis; two sisters: Barbara Price and Lillian Pickering; brothers-in-law: Bill Ward, Vance Murray and John Pickering; and a sister-in-law: Jewell Hughes.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Murray, Billy Joe Ward, Charlie McAbee, Chris Murray, Dave Kerr, J.H. Wilhoit and Caleb Murray.