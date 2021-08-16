Shirley Owens Fox, 85, of Mosheim died Friday at her home.
She was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church and attended McMillian Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Fox retired after more than 30 years of service from Philips Consumer Electronics and was also a Foster Grandparent for 22 Years.
She enjoyed going to the Roby Center and playing Rook with all of her friends.
Mrs. fox is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Herman and Hester Fox; a grandson with whom she made her home: Jeff and Kelly Fox; two granddaughters: Shirley “Janie” and Mike Light, and Kathy Diane and Brian New; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter Ray Fox, Autumn Rayne Fox, Lydia Renfro, Jessie Renfro, Daryl Renfro, Alton New and Ivan New; three nieces; and one nephew.
Mrs. Fox was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years: Herman Fox Sr.; one son: Charles Edward Fox; three daughters: Betty Sutton, Peggy Ann Fox and Patricia Ann Garest; her parents: William Walter Sr. and Nora Owens; two sisters: Ruth Lauderdale and Evelyn Renfro; three brothers: W.W. Owens Jr., Thomas Owens and Jacob W. Owens; and one great-grandson: Jerry Blazer.
The Fox family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Chris Howell will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet Tuesday by 9 a.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Mt. Hebron UMC Cemetery for the 10 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Fox, Hunter Fox, Rocky Gross, Mike Light, James Gross, Norman Johnson, Cody Owens and Herman Fox.
Dennis Fox will be an honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent to the Fox family at www.doughty-stevens.com.