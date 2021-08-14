Shirley Owens Fox (Died: Aug. 13, 2021) Aug 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Owens Fox, 86, of Mosheim, died Friday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Still Making His Mark: John Schneider Brings Bo’s Extravaganza To Bulls Gap Joyce Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Joyce Williams Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Mohawk Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.