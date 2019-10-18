Shirley Peters, 84, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a retired employee of Philips Consumer Electronics.
She attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her four sisters-in-law: Lucille Hartman, Virginia Hartman, Glenna Hartman and Dorothy Peters; one brother-in-law: Sammy Tullock; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Hobart and Selma Hartman, of the Mt. Pleasant community. She was preceded in death by her husband: Marvin Peters; three brothers: Tom, Kenneth and Paul Hartman; and four sisters: Blanche, Wanda, and Juanita Hartman and Ruth Tullock.
At her request there will be no formal services. Her body is to be cremated.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.