Shirley R. Gardner, 82, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday evening at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
She was a founding member of West Greene Free Will Baptist Church.
She retired from Old El Paso Taco Plant.
Shirley enjoyed ceramics.
Survivors include one son: Dallas M. Gardner; four grandsons: Jordan and Lindsey Gardner, William Andrew Gardner, Jacob Noah Gardner and Dallas Aron Gardner; one great-grandson: Oliver Jace Gardner; one sister: Doris Holt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gardner, who died in 2017; a daughter-in-law: Marla Gardner; her parents: Julius and Alpha Ricker; six brothers: Archie Jr., Frank, Robert, Ed, Tommy and Hobert Ricker; and two sisters: Martha Smith and Ruth Myers.
The family will receive from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Dexter Brummit will officiate.
Interment will follow in West Greene Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Billy Clark.
Tony Stuart will be an honorary pallbearer.