MORRISTOWN —Shirley Winters Leach, 85, of Morristown, passed away Saturday at her residence.
She graduated from Parrottsville High School and St. Mary’s School Of Nursing. She retired after 30 years as an occupational nurse at American Enka/BASF.
Mrs. Leach was a member of First United Methodist Church, Morristown, and the Joyful Hearts.
She was an avid Vols Fan and loved her family and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Martin L. and Emaline Hawk Winters of Parrottsville; her husband: Ronald Leach of Morristown; a brother: Floyd Winters; sisters: Betty (Fred) Nease and Iva (Bo) Turner; a brother-in-law: Robert Leach; and a niece: Nancy Cline.
Shirley leaves her children: Michael (Lyn) Leach, Jeffrey (Maria) Leach and Kim (Dwayne) Matthews; grandchildren: Drew (Jordan) Leach, Rebecca Leach, Maisie Leach, Amelia (Carson) Burnett, Amanda (Dalton) Teeter and Katie Matthews; great-grandchildren: Olivia Leach and Meriwether Burnett; a sister-in-law: Joyce (Gordon) Jessee; a special niece: Emma (Steve) Balch; several other nieces and nephews; and a best friend: Imogene Black.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 101 E 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814; or Noah’s Arc Animal Rescue, 3754 Nelson School Road, Morristown, TN 37813
Arrangements provided by Mayes Mortuary.