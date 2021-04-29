Sierra Knight, 26, of Kingsport, formerly of Greeneville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was a 2014 graduate of West Greene High School and was an active member of Lick Creek Valley House of Prayer. Sierra was kindhearted and loved by everyone that she met. She deeply loved her dog “Sammy” and spending time with her friends, family and fellowship at church.
She was preceded in death by grandfather: Elmer “Buddy” Carter; great-grandparents: Robert Lee and Grace Sue Knight; a great aunt: Wanda Knight.
Survivors include her mother and step-father: Earin Knight and TJ Ferguson; her father and step-mother: Joshua and Sherry Knight; grandparents: Jack Knight, Betty Carter, and Vickie Wilson; three brothers: Taylor and Elijah Knight, and Jimmy Belt; one sister: Addy Belt; several stepbrothers and stepsisters; special guardians: Tasha Knight, Andy and Debbie Fisher; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; special friends and roommates: Frances Tate, Vanessa Noce, Vicky Mitchell, Susan Harmon and her caregivers.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 5 to 8 pm. on Friday.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Paul Ragon will officiate. Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Knight, Philip Peterson, Konnor Hawkins, Parker Hawkins, Richard Hickerson, and Allen Hawkins.