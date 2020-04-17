Sinda G. Bridges, 95, of Chuckey, the South Central Community, passed away Tuesday evening at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Bridges attended Horse Creek Mission Church.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: Jerald and Linda Tipton, Huey and Kay Tipton, and Gary and Christine Tipton; five grandchildren: Willie Holt, Barry Holt, Beth Tipton, Dwayne Tipton and Jeff Tipton; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Bridges; and a granddaughter: Angie Tipton.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery. The Rev. Winfred Shelton will officiate. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.