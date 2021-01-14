Sonny Wayne Marsh, 83, of Greeneville, passed away at Greeneville Community Hospital East Tuesday.
He was the founder and owner of Marsh LP and Marsh Petroleum.
Mr. Marsh was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by one daughter: Lorrie Marsh; one son and daughter-in-law: Chris and April Marsh; grandchildren: T.E. and Dakota Myers, Jon Luke Myers and Mickaylee Britton, Spencer and Murray Marsh, Tyler Marsh, Watson Marsh and Chloe Marsh; four great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law: Roger and Mary Jo Marsh of Knoxville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Delores Marsh; his parents: Louis and Ruby Marsh; and one sister: Wanda Davis.
The graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. David Green officiating.
Pallbearers will be T.E. Myers, John Luke Myers, Spencer Marsh, Tyler Marsh, Watson Marsh, John Tweed, Doug DeBusk and W.T. Daniels.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Co-Ed Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, the employees of Marsh LP Gas, Terry Leonard, Dr. Mark Patterson and Dr. Jaime Oakley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Greeneville, PO Box 99, Greeneville, TN 37744.