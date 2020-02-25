NEWPORT — Stacey Brian Sane, 45, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton and Susie Sane, and Paul and Bessie Smith.
He is survived by his wife: Debra “Poodle” Sane of Parrottsville; a son: Clinton Hunter Sane (Rylee Williams) of Parrottsville; the mother of his child: Patricia Mantooth of Newport; his parents: Liston and Paula Smith Sane of Parrottsville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ervin and Wanda Woody of Hartford; a sister-in-law: Robin (David) James and their family; and several other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Manes Chapel with the Rev. David James and the Rev. Scott Gorrell officiating.
Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department or Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
