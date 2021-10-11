Stacy Knight (Died: Oct. 8, 2021) Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stacy Knight, 50, of Greeneville, died of complications due to an automobile accident in Kentucky.Memorial services and a full obituary will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Keith Arrowood (Died: Oct. 5, 2021) Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) It Happened Here Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.