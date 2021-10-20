Stacy Lee Knight, age 50, died Oct. 8 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Paintsville, KY.
Stacy is survived by his companion of 25 years, Jennifer Drennen; his mother: Brenda Harrison of Kingsport, TN; father: Ronnie Lee Knight of Greeneville, TN; He is also survived by one sister: Keylea Harrison of Piney Flats, TN; one half-sisters: Tammy Armstrong; and one half-brother: Kevin Lee Knight.
Stacy’s pride and joy was his sister’s three boys, Kylar Sochalski, Brayden Beavers and Taytum Sanders. Anything they needed or wanted Uncle Stacy was there for them. As they get older they will always be reminded of their Uncle Stacy.
Stacy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Atman & Martha Franklin; his paternal grandmother: Roxie Lee Knight.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Golden Gate Church, located off the Asheville Highway. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Adam Knight officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.