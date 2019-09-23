Stanley Dale Tipton, 91, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at 12:43 p.m. at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Yvonne Tipton; a son and daughter-in-law: Stanley and Ann Tipton; a sister: Mary Lee Carter; grandchildren: Stacy, Kim, Jeff and Scottie Melton; 11 great-grandchildren; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Randy Warren Tipton; his parents: Pink and Leota Tipton; seven brothers; and four sisters.
There will be no formal visitation.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel, Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the 11 a.m. graveside service at Pleasant Vale Cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Malone will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Melton, Jeff Melton, Scottie Melton, Freddie Ealy, Willie Slagle and David Tipton.
The family expressed a very special thank you to his caregiver, Stacy Melton, and the nurses and staff with Smoky Mountain Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Pleasant Vale Cemetery, c/o Yvonne Dotson, 4050 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.