Stanley H. Paxton, 83, resident of Greeneville, and Zellwood, Florida, walked into the arms of Jesus Sept. 20.
Stan loved the Lord with all his heart and served Him all his days. His deep, unconditional love and commitment to his family was felt by all. Stan was proud of each one of them.
He loved playing music and was passionate about his worship to the Lord through the steel and electric guitar. He ministered to others with various Southern gospel groups most of his life.
Stan’s legacy lives on through his lovely wife of 62 years: Lorraine; devoted daughters: Dawn (Doug) Hart and Marya (Philip) Crotwell; his Godly grandsons: Brant (Linda) Fitzpatrick, Nathaniel (Aimee) Harscher and Caleb (Crystal) Hart; priceless great-grandchildren: Micah, Peyton, Sylas, Neriah, Elliott, Grayson, Madilynne and Logan; and numerous much loved bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service will be a small private family event.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.