Stanley Kyle Hogan, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at home.
He was a retired carpenter.
Mr. Hogan was a member of Golden Gate Full Gospel Church.
The family states he was a loving father and grandfather and loved by his family.
Stanley is survived by his mother: Sue Iva Hogan of the home; two daughters and one son-in-law: Paige and Mitchell Ayers of Sevierville, and Stacy Sexton of Greeneville; one son: Steve Hogan of Greeneville; three granddaughters: Piper Hogan of Sevierville, Samantha Sexton of Greeneville and Chelsey Sexton of Greeneville; one grandson: Chance Sexton of Greeneville; a special friend: Lori Collins of Greeneville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: Kyle Hogan; his wife: Sandra Jean Hogan; and two brothers: Steve Hogan and Doug Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Knight officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
